VIDEO: Casselberry robbery suspect snatches woman's purse, pushes her to ground: Police

Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera snatching a purse from a woman in Casselberry.

On December 30, around 6:48 p.m., police said they were dispatched to I Device Repair at 2525 Howell Branch Dr to a report of a robbery.

The woman told the police a black man wearing a dark shirt walked up to her and took her purse and pushed her to the ground leaving her with a cut on her thumb and arm, a report states.

The man was allegedly inside the I Device Repair while the woman was shopping. The man reportedly ran towards SR 436, but the woman was unsure of which direction he went, a report said.

Police said the man was also wearing a black puffer jacket, gray sweatpants, and Jordan slides.