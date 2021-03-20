Police search for black truck believed to be involved in shooting that injured man

article

South Daytona police said Saturday that one person was taken to the hospital after being shot.

It happened on South Ridgewood Avenue.

Police say they are looking for a black Ford F-150, which is thought to be the suspect vehicle.

Officials said they are investigating whether the shooting was road-rage-related or intentional.

The man who was shot was taken to Halifax hospital in Port Orange by a family member and then taken to Daytona Beach.

Advertisement

Police say the victim is a 43-year-old man from Daytona Beach. He is not in critical condition, according to police.