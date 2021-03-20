Police search for black truck believed to be involved in shooting that injured man
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - South Daytona police said Saturday that one person was taken to the hospital after being shot.
It happened on South Ridgewood Avenue.
Police say they are looking for a black Ford F-150, which is thought to be the suspect vehicle.
Officials said they are investigating whether the shooting was road-rage-related or intentional.
The man who was shot was taken to Halifax hospital in Port Orange by a family member and then taken to Daytona Beach.
Police say the victim is a 43-year-old man from Daytona Beach. He is not in critical condition, according to police.