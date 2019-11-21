Police: Orlando man arrested, charged with taking trespassing new heights

article

A construction worker called 911 early on Thursday morning after police said the worker found 42-year-old Jason Garrett on top of a crane.

Orlando Police said that Garrett was outside of the cab-area of the crane, which was located on the top floor of the building.

According to investigators, the man was unable to securely return to the bottom of the crane on his own. Orlando Fire Department’s high angle team was called in.

Firefighters were able to get Garrett down safely and turned him over to the Orlando Police Department.

Garrett is now charged with Trespassing in a Construction Site and Possession of Methamphetamine.

