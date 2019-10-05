Police officer pays for elderly woman's ride home after car doesn't show up

article

A photo of a New York police officer's act of kindness has gone viral.

The New York Police Department posted a photo to Facebook on Sept. 25 of Officer Maltby standing next to an elderly woman in a walker. President Trump had just appeared at the United Nations General Assembly and the streets of New York City were jam-packed.

"While on Madison Avenue during the President's visit, an elderly woman in a walker approached the barriers asking for help finding her car service driver," the department wrote. "Due to #UNGA, there were many street closures and Madison Avenue was in gridlock."

Officer Maltby tried to direct the woman's car service over to where she was, but the driver eventually canceled the ride and said they would send another vehicle.

"After multiple attempts to find another driver, it was clear that they would not be coming."

Officer Maltby suggested to the woman to catch a taxi cab, but she said she could not afford the fare. That's when the kind-hearted officer stepped up and responded, "Don't worry, we’ll take care of it.”

Since several cabs that passed by were already taken, he decided to call her an Uber and foot the bill.

"A short farewell and a dozen thank yous later, the woman was finally on her way home."