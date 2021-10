article

The Ocala Police Department (OPD) needs the public's help to find a missing and endangered 16-year-old.

Police are looking for Timarius Mickens, 16, who investigators say needs medication for his well-being.

They say he could be with a friend near the Laurel Park apartments in Ocala.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call OPD at 352-369-7000.