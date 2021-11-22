Deputies search for suspect in deadly shooting caught on camera

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office need help to identify a person in connection with a homicide.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, around 9 p.m., a man shot several rounds into a building at 850 Courtland Street, located near Lee Road and Interstate 4.

A man inside the building, identified as 43-year-old Vinh Chung, was struck and later died from his injuries.

A social club next door was meeting when the shots reportedly rang out. Richard Thomas was at the gathering and said that he heard the gunfire.

"Bang-bang-bang-bang-bang," said Thomas. "Yeah, just like that."

Thomas told FOX 35 that there were eight or nine shots.

"We wanted to try making sure everyone was safe, so we got down on the floor and tried to protect ourselves," he said.

Authorities have released a Ring surveillance video of the incident. If you have information, please contact Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

