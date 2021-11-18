Bullet holes riddle Orange County building where man was fatally shot

On Thursday morning, the bullet holes were still evident in the window glass from a shooting that deputies said took a man's life.

The scene near Lee Road is where deputies investigated the shooting death of 43-year-old Vinh Chung.

A social club next door was meeting when the shots reportedly rang out. Richard Thomas was at the gathering and said that he heard the gunfire.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

"Bang-bang-bang-bang-bang," said Thomas. "Yeah, just like that."

Thomas told FOX 35 that there were eight or nine shots.

"We wanted to try making sure everyone was safe, so we got down on the floor and tried to protect ourselves," he said.

WEATHER ALERT: Cold front to drop temperatures into 30s, 40s ahead of Thanksgiving

Deputies said that the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators were sweeping the building and parking lot for clues on Thursday morning.

They said that they found Chung inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Law enforcement also said that a man dressed in black fired the shots and got away in a car.

MORE NEWS: Ex-NFL player Zac Stacy allegedly seen in video brutally attacking ex-girlfriend: police

Thomas said he hopes they catch him, stating "we definitely need to make sure we can have a safe environment here."

Deputies are still searching for the shooter and asking anyone with information about this deadly shooting to give Crimeline a call at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.