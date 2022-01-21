Police: Missing boy fell asleep in back of random truck, found safe in Jacksonville

article

Daytona Beach police said an 11-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe.

Eleaser Johnson was last seen on North Wild Olive Avenue around sunset Thursday night.

On Friday morning, investigators said Johnson was found safe in the Jacksonville area.

According to police, the boy walked away from his home, got in the bed of a random truck and fell asleep. The driver of the truck reportedly left for work Friday morning and found the boy in the back of his truck when he got to Jacksonville.

