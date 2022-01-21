Cold front to bring weekend showers to Central Florida

On this Friday, a cold front will approach and move into the Sunshine State.

This means lots of clouds, showers and quite a bit of diversity in area temperatures. Clouds will be increasing across the area with the thickest skies and highest rain chances over north Florida, so temps will be a bit cooler there.

Tonight, expect a few showers and lots of clouds. Breezes will increase from the north drawing in some cooler air. The latest rainfall models show the highest chances over North Florida today closer to the front. This afternoon, showers slowly creep south, finally coming into the Orlando area late tonight into Saturday morning.

Expect periodic passing showers, lots of clouds, and chilly temps on Saturday.

Highs struggle in most cases to hit 60-degrees. There could be a few stronger storms down in South Florida later today, so we'll be tracking for sure!

The front will finally be to our south on Sunday. Chilly conditions will be in play on Sunday as well and by Sunday night, lows will fall into the 30s and 40s again making for a chilly start to next work and school week.

