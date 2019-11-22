Police: Man struck and killed by Amtrak train in Longwood

Authorities late Friday evening responded to a fatal train accident in Longwood.

An Amtrak train struck and killed a 44-year-old who was running across the road and tried to beat the train, police say. This happened around 9 p.m. near Ronald Reagan Blvd. The train was delayed for several hours as authorities investigated.

Witnesses said the crossing gates were lowering as the man sprinted across the tracks. His identity was not immediately released. No one else was injured.

Investigators said they do not believe this was an intentional act and right now are calling it an "accident." This is a developing story. Check back for updates.