Missing Apopka teen dies in car crash, police say

A teen reported missing from Apopka was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash, police said.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near the area of Kelly Park Road and Chandler Road.

The 17-year-old was the only person inside the car and was airlifted to a local trauma center where they died.

According to the Apopka Police Department, the missing teen was driving in a stolen car when the crash happened.

The identity of the teen has not been released.