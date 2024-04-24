Missing Apopka teen dies in car crash, police say
article
APOPKA, Fla. - A teen reported missing from Apopka was killed Wednesday morning in a car crash, police said.
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near the area of Kelly Park Road and Chandler Road.
The 17-year-old was the only person inside the car and was airlifted to a local trauma center where they died.
According to the Apopka Police Department, the missing teen was driving in a stolen car when the crash happened.
The identity of the teen has not been released.