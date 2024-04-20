Winning $1M Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix

article

A lucky person is $1 million richer!

A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket has sold at a Florida Publix.

The ticket was sold at the Publix at 9300 W. Commerical Boulevard in Sunrise, Florida.

The lucky numbers for Friday's April 19 drawing were 19, 30, 34, 46, 58, and 3.

These Publix locations sold winning Florida Lottery tickets worth $1 million or more so far in 2024

Did you win the Florida Mega Millions?

If you win, you will need to visit any Florida Lottery District Office in the state.

After you've claimed your prize, you have to pick a payment plan.

The two options are annual payments or the cash option. Those who go the annual payment route will receive 30 annual installments. Those who choose the cash option will receive one-time, lump sum payment.

Winners have 180 days after the draw date to claim their prize.