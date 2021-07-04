Police: Man killed at Circle K after getting into wrong car

article

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in his 40s at a Circle K gas station in Clermont on Saturday night.

Clermont police said at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the victim got into the wrong car where another man was with his pregnant girlfriend at the Circle K gas station on State Road 50.

According to a news release from police, "words were exchanged and the man in the car shot the victim, who died at the scene."

When investigators arrived at the scene they say they saw the male victim lying unresponsive on the ground covered in blood.

Clermont fire officials and Lake County paramedics performed life-saving measures, but unfortunately, the victim died of his injuries, according to police.

The man who shot the victim and his girlfriend are cooperating with investigators.

