Police: Man attempted to kidnap, kiss child in Orlando after luring her in with Minnie Mouse keychain, money

article

Police in Orlando are stepping up their security measures after an older male attempt to kidnap an 11-year-old.

The Orlando Police Department says that on Sunday afternoon, an older Hispanic male possibly in his 50's approached an 11-year-old girl in the 2000 block of Raper Dairy Road. He was driving a white SUV, possibly an Isuzu. He gave the child a Minnie Mouse keychain and $3 before grabbing her forcefully by the arm when she reached to take them.

They said that the male went on to ask her about her school schedule and how she gets to and from school. He also asked her for a kiss and he told her to not tell her parents about their interaction. The child immediately told her parents about the encounter and they called the police.

"Cases like these are very disturbing to us and we want the public to feel safe," the Orlando Police Department said in their press release. "We have taken steps to ensure that safety with increased presence."

Police also advised the following safety tips for children:

Never go anywhere with a stranger.

Do not walk with them or get into anyone's car.

They also advised that parents:

Advertisement

Do not label your children's items. This lets people know your child's name. A stranger can see the name on a lunch box and call your child's name. This will confuse your child to think this person knows him/her. Know where your children are at all times.

Know your child's friends, first and last name. Where their friends live. I can not stress enough how many calls officers respond to of missing children when asked where their friends live, parents do now know.

Keep the lines of communication open between you and your children

Know where your children are at all times.

The Orlando Police Department encourages that "if you see something, say something and we will do something."

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call 911 or 1-800-423-TIPS.