Police: Man arrested after threatening brother with knife, gun and then barricading himself

The Melbourne Police Department responded to an armed domestic disturbance around 5:30 p.m. on Monday in Melbourne after a man threatened to cut his brother with a knife and then pulled out a gun, officials say.

They said that Joseph M. Didio attempted to cut his brother, Coyce Moore III, and then threatened him with a handgun. The victim reportedly escaped without injury and notified law enforcement.

Investigating police continued to search for Didio who fled the scene, the department stated. Officials said it led them to a home on Jones Road, where they were told by the homeowner that Didio stays in a steel building on the property.

Deputies said they made voice contact with Didio, but he refused to surrender. Officers then determined there was a four-year-old child with him. So, the Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) units on scene worked together on getting the barricaded subject out.

After five hours of negotiations, police said the CNU convinced Didio to voluntarily surrender to SWAT members.

He is charged with crimes of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

