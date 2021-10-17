Police: Man arrested after shooting that ended with carjacking, crash

article

Orlando police said a man was arrested after a shooting and carjacking.

Investigators say officers arrived on Raleigh Street at 12:48 a.m. on Sunday in regards to a carjacking and shots fired.

Officials say an argument between now identified Kevin Steplight, 33, and two other men inside a vehicle took place at a Wawa gas station. The argument then escalated into a shooting, according to police.

At one point, officers said Steplight approached another vehicle, a parked blue Ford Mustang, and demanded that the people inside the car exit the vehicle. Investigators say he did so while armed with a gun.

Police said Steplight got in the Mustang and drove out of the parking lot before crashing the car near Metrowest Boulevard and Kirkman Road.

Police said he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the shooting, causing the crash.

Steplight was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his gunshot wound and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carjacking with a firearm, according to police.