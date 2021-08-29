Police: Man and boy found dead at Belle Isle home
article
BELLE ISLE, Fla. - Police said that they found a man and child dead at a Florida home on Sunday.
The Belle Isle Police Department said that on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a home on Idaho Avenue in reference to a 911 call. They found a male child and male adult deceased upon arrival.
They said that the scene is secure and self-contained.
The investigation is said to be ongoing.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
