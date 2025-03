article

The Brief Police in Daytona Beach are investigating a shooting Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the area of 300 North Atlantic Avenue, according to police. It is not clear what led to the shooting.



Officials in Daytona Beach are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.

Dayta Beach Police Department officers responded to the area of 300 North Atlantic Avenue around 7:34 p.m., according to officials.

Police said two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.

It is not yet clear what may have led to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.