2 men shot near downtown Orlando on Wednesday morning, police say

Police are investigating after two men were shot near the Parramore neighborhood in Orlando on Wednesday morning.

According to Orlando police, officers responded to the area of Mcfall Ave. just after 4 a.m. Police say two men in their 40s shot at each other. They both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

FOX 35's Nestor Mato spoke to a neighbor who was sleeping and woke up after hearing at least five gunshots.

"I was asleep and all I heard was ‘bah bah bah bah.’ And I knew it was gunshots so I jumped up," the neighbor said. "I laid back down and that's when my daughter said ‘hey there’s a lot of police out there.'"

Police believe there are no other suspects involved. The investigation is ongoing.