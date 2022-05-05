Police investigating after people followed from bank, robbed in Orange County

article

Officers in Orange County are warning residents to be aware of their surroundings after they say people were followed from a local bank and robbed.

The Belle Isle Police Department says it's investigating at least two incidents involving residents being followed from the Bank of America located at 2839 South Orange Avenue near East Pineloch Avenue.

Officers say their cars were burglarized, and their money was taken.

In a "crime alert" posted on social media by the police department, authorities stressed the importance of watching your surroundings – especially when leaving a financial institution.

"If you believe you are being followed, drive to the closest police department or call 911," the department said in the statement." Always remove money and valuables from your vehicle."

Police say Bank of America has been made aware of the incidents.