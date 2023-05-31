Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of woman inside Tavares home

article

The Tavares Police Department is investigating what it is calling the "suspicious death" 29-year-old woman.

Lake County Emergency Services was called to a residence on Maplewood Street at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday for a medical emergency involving the caller’s roommate. When they arrived, they pronounced Danielle Decurtis deceased.

Detectives took over the investigation after officers "observed several suspicious factors surrounding the deceased." The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations unit is also assisting.

Anyone with information about this death must contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency line at 352-343-2101 and press the No. 4.

The cause and manner will be determined by the Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office.