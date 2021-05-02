Police: I-4 EB shut down near Downtown Orlando after deadly crash
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police say they have shut down Interstate 4 (I-4) eastbound at Michigan Street after a crash involving a semi-truck and several other vehicles.
They say that the crash happened just before 3 a.m.
One person has reportedly died and several others suffered serious injuries.
FOX 35 is working to obtain more details, stay tuned.
