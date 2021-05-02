Expand / Collapse search

Police: I-4 EB shut down near Downtown Orlando after deadly crash

Published 
Updated 28 mins ago
FOX 35 Orlando

I-4 eastbound at Michigan Street shut down after crash involving semi

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday and at least one person has died.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police say they have shut down Interstate 4 (I-4) eastbound at Michigan Street after a crash involving a semi-truck and several other vehicles. 

They say that the crash happened just before 3 a.m. 

One person has reportedly died and several others suffered serious injuries.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details, stay tuned.

MORE ORLANDO NEWS:

Click to see more Orlando news.