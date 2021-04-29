UCF graduations: 1st in-person ceremonies since pandemic's start to be held

article

Head's up Knights: Graduations are back!

The University of Central Florida (UCF) announced on Thursday that it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies between May 6th and 8th at the Addition Financial Arena for its Spring 2021 graduates.

They said that these are the first in-person ceremonies since the fall 2019 semester and the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be seven separate and successive ceremonies. They will be live-streamed on UCF's main Facebook and YouTube pages.

Two guests per student are allowed the attend the ceremonies, UCF said.

The school also said that the ceremonies are part of a larger Spring 2021 graduation celebration, taking place between April 30th and May 8th.

More than 8,900 degrees will reportedly be granted this spring.

