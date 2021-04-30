Local church, senator host food distribution event in Orlando

Food distributions across Central Florida continue to see high turnout because of the pandemic.

"I couldn’t work anymore because of my immune issues," Francisco Zevallos, of Orlando, said. "It’s great because they offer something we can’t always get and we’re short on money, so it does help us a lot."

Cars lined up to get food from a distribution site at Live Church in Orlando.

It was a partnership between the church, Senator Randolph Bracy’s office and Farm Share. Farm Share is a food distribution organization that has given out more than 133 million meals to those impacted by coronavirus in the last year.

A vaccine isn’t going to replace anybody’s income," Farm Share Distribution Coordinator Leighsha Johnson said. "Families are still being affected. It hasn’t changed none whatsoever. People are still without jobs. Some people still have their hours cut."

FOX 35 spoke with the first couple of people in line. They waited for about two hours to get one of the 1,000 food boxes given out.

Carrie Chattman, of Orlando, said she plans to share her food.

"Whatever they give, it is always a blessing and not only to my family but I share with my neighbors because [there are] a lot of us. There are people who can’t get here," she said.

Farm Share’s next food distribution event in Central Florida is in Melbourne on Tuesday at Discover Life Church.