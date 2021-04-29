Hear the screams! Video shows Jurassic World VelociCoaster running with humans onboard

Test runs with humans onboard are underway for the newest coaster coming to Universal Orlando Resort.

The theme park company announced earlier this month that Jurassic World VelociCoaster will open this summer on June 10.

Theme park blog, Universal Parks News Today, posted on Thursday that the upcoming attraction is under "technical rehearsal" as team members get to ride the coaster.

They also posted a video of the attraction, with screams echoing through the air.

Universal Orlando Resort previously described the thrill ride as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators."

According to the theme park company, be prepared to:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen.

Guests will reportedly join the cast of the films — Chris Pratt, as Owen Grady; Bryce Dallas Howard, as Claire Dearing; and BD Wong, as Dr. Henry Wu — on a high-speed chase alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack.

