Orlando mourns Git-N-Messy's beloved chef after fatal accident

The Central Florida community is mourning the loss of Chef Chuck Cobb, one of the founders of Git-N-Messy Smokehouse & Tavern, after he tragically died in a motorcycle accident this week.

"We as his partners, staff, and friends are devastated with this event. Understand we need time to process this, and will go into more detail in the near future, but please understand Chuck's legacy WILL live on and we will continue to work to make him proud, RIP Chef Chuck!" the business wrote on Facebook.

Fans of the chef paid tribute to Cobb, saying he had a larger-than-life personality that would be greatly missed.

"He made the best damn barbecue I've ever eaten in Florida," said Louis Rosen. "He was kind of a genius -- so creative with recipes, and so generous too. He always asked how my wife was feeling, always remembered our orders. Big, boisterous personality. Full of life. I know I'll never forget him."

The restaurant posted a photo of patrons toasting Cobb days after learning the news.

"A toast to the man," the caption read, showing a framed picture of Cobb sitting on the bar.

Cobb appeared on Good Day Orlando with FOX 35's David Martin several times who says Cobb "was a special treat every time."

Part of Git-N-Messy's appeal was that it started out in a Citgo gas station at the corner of Aloma Ave. and Hall Road. The food was so sought after, they would often sell out several hours before closing time. The BBQ business is now located inside Red-Eye Sports Tavern in Winter Springs.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Cobb died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Thursday at the intersection of State Road 434 and Hayes Road in Winter Springs. He was 34-years-old.

Chuck leaves behind a wife and four children. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

"If you had the pleasure of knowing him, you loved him. His amazing award-winning BBQ, goofiness, and contagious smile. Any amount helps," the fundraiser reads.

