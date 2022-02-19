Police: Helicopter crashes into ocean off Miami Beach

Miami Beach police say two people are in stable condition after a helicopter crashed into the ocean Saturday afternoon near 10th street.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. local time. Three people were on board but only two occupants were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, authorities posted on Twitter.

Investigators say the Miami Beach Fire Department and the FAA are responding to the scene.

Police say the beach between 9th and 11th streets are closed.

