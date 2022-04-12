Police: Florida man crashes into Ocala police officer's vehicle, arrested for suspected DUI

An 83-year-old Florida man was arrested under suspicion of DUI after he crashed into the back of an Ocala Police Department's patrol vehicle, according to the department.

Police said an officer was investigating a separate crash on April 9, near State Road 200 and SW 35th Terrace, when the driver of a Ford pickup crashed into the back of the officer's vehicle. The officer was not in the vehicle and was in the process of issuing a citation to another driver, according to a video shared on Ocala Police Department's Facebook page.

The driver of the truck, identified as Geralds Burns, also struck another vehicle that was involved in the unrelated crash and a tow truck, police said.

Burns allegedly showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, police said. Initial breath tests indicated his BAC was .157, nearly two times the .08 legal limit in Florida. Police said they also found two bags of cocaine in Burns' boots.