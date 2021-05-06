Police: Double fatal crash shuts down Lee Road in Orlando

article

Orlando police are investigating a serious crash that killed two people on Thursday.

Police say Lee Road was shut down between N. Orange Blossom Trail and Edgewater Drive.

According to officials, two adults were killed and a third was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.