1 dead after car drops from SR-408 onto I-4, Orlando police say

Drivers in Orange County should expect traffic backups after a car reportedly dropped from State Road 408 onto Interstate 4 Monday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said one person was killed in the crash.

Authorities said all lanes on I-4 West and I-4 East have reopened, but I-4 express lanes remain shut down in both directions. The ramps to SR-408 are also closed.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.