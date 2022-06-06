Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after car drops from SR-408 onto I-4, Orlando police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:18PM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

One person has died after a vehicle apparently fell from the 408 overpass onto I-4.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers in Orange County should expect traffic backups after a car reportedly dropped from State Road 408 onto Interstate 4 Monday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

Officers said one person was killed in the crash.

Authorities said all lanes on I-4 West and I-4 East have reopened, but I-4 express lanes remain shut down in both directions. The ramps to SR-408 are also closed. 

FOX 35 News is working to learn more information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 