Police: Child dies after being struck by vehicle on Sanford street

A child was fatally struck by a vehicle on Saturday night in Sanford, police said.

The Sanford Police Department confirmed that a vehicle fatally struck a child on Saturday evening at the intersection of 25th Street and Hartwell Avenue.

They said that the child was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver does not appear at fault for the crash at this time, police said.

The child's school, Sanford Middle School, told FOX 35 that grief counselors will be available for students and staff upon return from Thanksgiving break. They will be on campus for as long as necessary.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.