'That's a good boy:' Bodycam video shows K-9 capture man after police chase in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department released body camera video that shows the moments a police K-9 caught a driver following a police chase.

Around midnight on April 30, officers said they received information about a silver van that was driving recklessly and hit another car near State Road 40 and Interstate 75.

An officer saw the van on State Road 40 near SW 27th Avenue and tried to pull over its 42-year-old driver, Ernesto Garcia, but police said he didn't stop, and a brief chase ensued.

The officer ended the chase because of a large block party that was happening nearby.

After leaving the block party area, a K-9 officer found Garcia and tried to pull him over and another chase began.

See police dashcam and bodycam video below:

OPD said Garcia ran multiple red lights during the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph.

A pit maneuver was performed on North Pine Avenue, bringing the van to a halt.

Police said Garcia ran off and tried to jump a fence before K-9 Diesel caught him. "That's a good boy," an officer could be heard saying.

Office said they found multiple Xanax pills in his possession.

Garcia was arrested and faces the following charges: fleeing with disregard for a person's safety, hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance and resisting without violence.