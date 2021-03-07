Police: Suspect wanted after officer-involved shooting in Palm Bay

Police are searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting in Palm Bay.

They said that the incident happened in the area of Malabar Road and St. Johns Heritage Parkway. Officers are searching for a suspect in the area.

The officer involved in the shooting is said to be okay but the suspect is still wanted.

Police ask that residents shelter in place and avoid the area.

FOX 35 is working to obtain more details. Stay tuned for updates.