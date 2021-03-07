Officer shoots, kills man who shot woman in front of police at Lakeland community

A Lakeland police officer shot and killed a man Sunday morning after witnessing the man shoot a woman at the Cobblestone Landing townhomes.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, someone called 911 around 6:25 a.m. to report a domestic disturbance that began inside a residence and had been taken outside of the home. When officers arrived, they saw the suspect shoot a woman. An officer then shot and killed the suspect.

The woman, who was shot in the abdomen by the suspect, suffered critical injuries and is in surgery at an area hospital, according to LPD.

Officers said the woman lived at the Cobblestone neighborhood, but it is not clear if the suspect, who they say was known to the woman, also lived in the community.

The woman’s daughter saw part of what happened and police are asking other witnesses to contact LPD with any additional information.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay contributed to this report.