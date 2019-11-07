Police arrest woman who climbed into Bronx Zoo lion habitat

A woman who reportedly climbed over a safety barrier at the Bronx Zoo lion exhibit has been arrested.

Police said Thursday that Mya Autry was arrested on criminal trespass charges. It wasn't clear if she had a lawyer who could comment.

Staff at the zoo said they received a report that an individual had climbed over the visitor barrier at the African lion exhibit in early October.

The woman is seen in a social media video waving to the lion from across a moat that separates the animals from visitors.

Another video shows the woman climbing over the wooden safety barrier before stopping at the edge of the moat.

The zoo it was a "serious violation and unlawful trespass."

