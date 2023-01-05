Police arrest man believed to be tied to Casselberry purse snatching that was caught on camera

Police have arrested a man they say was allegedly caught on camera snatching a purse from a woman in Casselberry.

Brycen Williams, 19, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to the Casselberry Police Department, nearly a week after a 76-year-old woman was robbed as she was attempting to buy a new cell phone case at iDevice Repair on Howell Branch Rd. Official charges related to his arrest were not immediately released.

Police said while the woman was in the store on the evening of Dec. 30, another man inside followed her to the parking lot and grabbed her purse, dragging her to the ground. The whole attack was caught on surveillance video.

Brycen Williams, 19, was taken into custody on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, and named as a suspect in an alleged purse snatching on Dec. 30, 2022, according to the Casselberry Police Department. [Credit: Casselberry Police Department]

"I locked the store right after I let her in because she was covered in blood," said iDevice Repair owner Jeremy Elizondo, after the traumatized woman fled back inside the store.

Elizondo said the thief seemed to make off with important documents that were also inside the purse. "She was screaming," he said, "saying ‘Help! Oh my God! My documents.’"

Casselberry Police Capt. William Nas said the thief left a lot of evidence behind, including a broken cell phone he brought in for repairs. Investigators believe that evidence ties Williams to the crime.

Casselberry Police are asking anyone with more information about this case to please call Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).