Police: 3 arrested on I-4 after shooting at vehicle in Orlando

Orlando police say they have arrested three people in connection to a shooting early Tuesday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of S. Goldenrod Rd. and Hazeltine National Dr. just after 3 a.m.

"Though there was damage to the victim's vehicle, the victim was not injured," police said. "Officers located the suspect vehicle shortly after the initial call, and the driver fled to avoid apprehension."

MORE NEWS: Officials: Cat dies in suspicious house fire in Winter Park

Officers, with the assistance of air support, followed the vehicle until it ultimately pulled over on I-4 east at Maitland Blvd. Three occupants were arrested without incident.

Advertisement

The right two lanes of I-4 East were closed as the investigation is ongoing.