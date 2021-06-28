Police: 2 shot near Winter Park Village; suspect fled

article

Winter Park police say two people were shot near Winter Park Village.

Officials say the suspect left the scene in what is believed to be a silver or gold, older model four-door sedan at around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

It happened near Swoope Avenue and Denning Drive, according to police.

Investigators said one person was grazed by a bullet and treated and released, but the other person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it is unknown if the victims were the intended targets or innocent bystanders.

FOX 35 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned for details.