Police: 2 shot near Winter Park Village; suspect fled
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park police say two people were shot near Winter Park Village.
Officials say the suspect left the scene in what is believed to be a silver or gold, older model four-door sedan at around 12:45 p.m. Monday.
It happened near Swoope Avenue and Denning Drive, according to police.
Investigators said one person was grazed by a bullet and treated and released, but the other person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it is unknown if the victims were the intended targets or innocent bystanders.
