Police: 16-year-old killed in Orlando shooting over the weekend

The Orlando Police Department said that they are seeking answers to the homicide of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot over the weekend.

They said that on Sunday morning, Orlando Police received a call about a person who had been shot. The victim, 16-year-old Antrevus Cantlow, was shot at an unknown location and dropped off at an apartment on Raleigh Street.

The victim was reportedly treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives ask that those with information about the incident come forward by calling 321-235-5300. To remain anonymous, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or text Crimeline at **TIPS.

