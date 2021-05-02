Police: 16-year-old girl killed in overnight shooting; search for suspect

article

The Orlando Police Department is looking for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said officers responded to the Wawa on John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road after reports of a shooting.

When investigators arrived, they said they found a gunshot victim nearby, who turned out to be a 16-year-old girl.

She has been identified by police as Tavyiah King.

Officials say she was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital, where she died.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.