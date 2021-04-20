Police: 14-year-old driver killed in Ocala crash that split SUV in two

article

The Ocala Police Department says a 14-year-old driver was killed after crashing an SUV on Monday.

According to a police report, witnesses reported that the driver was speeding down Northwest 42nd Street and for an unknown reason, lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the SUV split in two after slamming into a telephone pole.

MORE NEWS: Osceola County Sheriff's Office plans vigil for victims of illegal racing

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV reportedly belonged to the boy's grandmother.

"Our hearts go out to the family during this tragic time," the department tweeted. "The crash is still currently under investigation."