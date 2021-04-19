Osceola County Sheriff's Office plans vigil for victims of illegal racing

article

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez says the Sheriff’s Office has organized a vigil for victims of illegal racing.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 23 at U.S. 192 and Secret Lake Drive, the site of a deadly crash that occurred on April 2.

The Florida Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old girl was killed in that crash when the vehicle in which she was a passenger was rear-ended by a Dodge Charger driven by a 19-year-old man. Another occupant in the vehicle that was rear-ended, a 23-year-old woman, died roughly two weeks later.

The vigil comes after a rash of deaths that authorities claim are related to street racing.