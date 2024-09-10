Polaris Dawn live updates: SpaceX launches 4 private astronauts for historic spacewalk mission Tuesday morning

Stream the Polaris Dawn launch here:

The Brief The Polaris Program launched its first mission, Polaris Dawn, on Tuesday, September 10, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 with four private astronauts aboard to advance spaceflight technology. The rocket successfully lifted off at 5:23 a.m. ET. The multi-day mission will feature the first commercial spacewalk with a next-gen spacesuit and aim to reach the highest altitude since Apollo.



Polaris Dawn live updates

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off carrying four Polaris Dawn mission private astronauts to low-Earth orbit from Florida on Tuesday morning. The rocket lifted off at 5:23 a.m. ET from the Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

5:23 a.m. update:

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Florida carrying four private astronauts into low Earth-orbit for the Polaris Dawn historic commercial spacewalk mission.

4:49 a.m. update:

We are less than 35 minutes away from liftoff:

2:55 a.m. update:

SpaceX is now targeting 5:23 a.m. ET for the Falcon 9 launch of the Polaris Dawn mission, the agency announced on the social media platform X.

The four-hour window was originally set to begin at 3:38 a.m., but was pushed back because of unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site.

2:20 a.m. update:

The Polaris Dawn astronauts have arrived at the launch pad.

2:24 a.m. update:

In anticipation of the Polaris Dawn mission, the Polaris Program took to social media to share the research the crew will be conducting in space. Watch the video below:

What is the mission?

The Polaris Program, designed to test and develop new spaceflight technology, will begin a new chapter in commercial space exploration with the launch of its first mission, Polaris Dawn, using SpaceX's Falcon 9.

The multi-day mission to orbit will include the first commercial spacewalk with a next-gen spacesuit, an attempt to reach the highest altitude since Apollo, and testing new communication technology via Starlink.

"The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew Crew-1 to and from the International Space Station, and Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit," according to SpaceX's website. "This will be the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-8 and two Starlink missions."

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage is expected to land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

"This Dragon mission will take advantage of Falcon 9 and Dragon’s maximum performance, flying higher than any Dragon mission to date and endeavoring to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown," Polaris Dawn said. "Orbiting through portions of the Van Allen radiation belt, Polaris Dawn will conduct research with the aim of better understanding the effects of spaceflight and space radiation on human health."

Who are the Polaris Program astronauts?

Jared Isaacman (Mission Commander)

Scott "Kidd" Poteet (Mission Pilot)

Sarah Gillis (Mission Specialist)

Anna Menon (Mission Specialist and Medical Officer)

