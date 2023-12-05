P!NK to return to Florida with revamped 'Summer Carnival Tour' featuring special guest Sheryl Crow

article

If you missed P!NK's tour when it stopped in Miami and Orlando last month, you're in luck. The "So What" singer announced Tuesday she would embark on a Summer Carnival Stadium Tour that's slated to return to the Sunshine State in 2024.

The 17-city stadium tour is scheduled to kick off in St. Louis on Aug. 10, 2024. P!NK will end the tour with two dates in Florida:

November 18, 2024: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

November 23, 2024: loanDepot Park, Miami

At both shows, P!NK will be joined by special guests Sheryl Crow and KidCutUp. The Script is also supporting P!NK on this tour, but they won't be at the Florida shows.

The stadium tour announcement comes weeks after the conclusion of the Trustfall Tour, which made headlines here in Florida after the "Raise Your Glass" singer announced she would give away banned books in Miami.

There's a Citi cardmember presale that goes live Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. Verizon customers can also sign up for an exclusive presale through Verizon Up starting Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. Both presale registration periods close Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. VIP packages are also available.

Click here for more information about tickets.