Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
Credit: City of Port Orange

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said. 

The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange. 

City of Port Orange

A Volusia County Sheriff spokesperson said one person was transported for evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

The crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). 

No other details have been released. 