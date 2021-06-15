Pilot tearfully announces 'VIP' passenger onboard is his father, on his first flight with him at the controls

An airline pilot choked up while introducing his father to other passengers on his flight -- their very first they would share together with him at the controls.

Anselm Dewar is a captain for Envoy Air, a regional airline that is a subsidiary of American Airlines with a hub in Miami, Florida.

Dewar graduated from flight academy back in 2011, but told WSVN he has never had the opportunity to fly a plane with his parents on board.

That finally changed earlier this month. After 10 years of waiting, Dewar was able to have his father join him on a flight from Miami to Charleston, South Carolina and back.

"Today was one of the most memorable and best days of my life and I got to share it with my father," he wrote on Instagram on June 5. "It’s been about 10 years since I’ve gotten my Commercial pilots license and it’s been even longer that I’ve wanted to be able to share an experience with my Dad that he’d never forget."

He posted video of himself introducing his dad as a "VIP" but soon found himself tearing up as he spoke.

"I didn't think I'd cry but this is a very special and an important flight to me. This is the first time I've flown with my father," Dewar said over the loudspeaker to the passengers. "I'm just very thankful and very blessed to have my father on board."

Dewar said he's wanted to be a pilot since he was 3 years old, and has his father to thank.

"My father is a cartographer and he had a bunch of computers and put flight simulators on it for me to play so because of him is where it first started," he told WSVN.

Dewar said his next goal is to get his mother on one of his flights.