Picture-perfect weather expected before 'southern soaker' barrels through Central Florida this weekend

We've got a beautiful stretch of weather from now through Sunday before bad weather rolls in for the second half of the weekend.

While mornings will be cool, afternoons will be delightful with near-room temperature readings, low humidity and warm sunshine. It'll truly feel like spring.

Then, a "southern soaker" low-pressure system will barrel through the region this weekend, bringing 1"-2" of rain Sunday. This will have impacts on any outdoor activities.

Timing: Rain threat all day Sunday.

Severe Threat: Low, but not a zero threat.

What we see: Temperatures and moisture look too low Sunday to support a significant severe storm threat for our area. While the atmosphere might otherwise support a few tornadoes if warmer, that threat looks limited to South Florida where more heat and humidity will exist.

Here, a few straight-line damaging wind gusts can't be ruled out in any thunderstorms due to our proximity to the low pressure, but overall, Sunday will likely feature several rounds of heavy rain with occasional thunder and gusty winds.