Expand / Collapse search

Photos: Fire breaks out on Carnival Freedom that left from Port Canaveral, Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 9:37AM
News
FOX 35 Orlando

Crews put out fire on Carnival Freedom

A fire broke out on a Carnival cruise ship Thursday morning that left from Florida earlier this week, according to the cruise line.

A fire broke out on a Carnival cruise ship Thursday morning that set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, earlier this week, according to the cruise line.

A guest aboard the Carnival Freedom shared photos of the fire inside the ship's funnel with FOX 35 News.

A spokesperson for the cruise line said the ship's emergency response team was able to quickly extinguish the fire while the ship was in Grand Turk.

Image 1 of 2

(Photo courtesy of Ricky Ruble) 

The cruise line said all guests and crew are safe, and the ship has been cleared to go ashore. 

The ship left Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise. 