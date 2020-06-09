PHOTOS: Family, friends, notable figures gather at George Floyd funeral service

Family, friends and notable figures gathered in Houston on Tuesday, June 9 to pay their respects to George Floyd.

On May 25, Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for an extended period of time.

On Monday, June 8, members of the public gathered to pay their respects to Floyd at a memorial. Last week, a memorial event in Minneapolis brought together members of Floyd’s family as well as notable civil rights leaders including Rev. Al Sharpton.

Floyd’s death has sparked a surge of protests against police brutality in major cities across the U.S. and world, as well as renewed conversation on the need of police reform. The protests have ranged from peaceful to violent, with governors and state leaders requesting assistance from the National Guard in some instances.

Here are images from Floyd’s funeral on Tuesday, June 9:

Pallbearers bring the casket into the church for the funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez - Pool/Getty Images)

Harolyn Minix prays before a memorial to George Floyd set up outside the Fountain of Praise church where his funeral was to take place on June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The hearse carrying the casket bearing the remains of George Floyd arrives at the Fountain of Praise church for his funeral on June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The casket bearing the remains of George Floyd is brought into the chapel for his funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

The casket bearing the remains of George Floyd is placed in the chapel during his funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt of the NFL Houston Texans pauses at the casket bearing the remains of George Floyd in the chapel during his funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston(Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

Philonise Floyd pauses at the casket bearing the remains of his brother George Floyd in the chapel during his funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

Family members react as they view the casket of George Floyd during the private funeral held at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez - Pool/Getty Images)

The Rev. Al Sharpton stands with family and friends of George Floyd before leading them into the Fountain of Praise church for his funeral on June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A singer performs at the funeral service for George Floyd in the chapel at the Fountain of Praise church June 9, 2020 in Houston.(Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)

Actor Channing Tatum sits with actor Jamie Foxx during the funeral of George Floyd on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. (Photo by DAVID J. PHILLIP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Rev. Dr. Mary White prays during the private funeral for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church on June 9, 2020 in Houston. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez - Pool/Getty Images)

