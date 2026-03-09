1 dead after shooting near Orlando neighborhood; Orange County deputies investigate
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near an Orlando neighborhood, Sunday night.
What we know:
Deputies responded to the 2200 block of South Goldenrod Road around 10 p.m., March 8, for a reported aggravated battery, finding a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died, the sheriff's office reported.
One man died after a shooting near an Orlando on March 8, 2026.
What we don't know:
The man's name has not been publicly released at this time.
The sheriff's office has not released any information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's office.