Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after shooting near Orlando neighborhood; Orange County deputies investigate

By
Published  March 9, 2026 10:28am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • One person died after a shooting near an Orlando neighborhood on March 8.
    • The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating this shooting.
    • No information about suspects identified in connection with this case have been released.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near an Orlando neighborhood, Sunday night. 

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of South Goldenrod Road around 10 p.m., March 8, for a reported aggravated battery, finding a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. 

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died, the sheriff's office reported. 

Image 1 of 7

One man died after a shooting near an Orlando on March 8, 2026. 

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been publicly released at this time. 

The sheriff's office has not released any information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's office. 

Crime and Public SafetyOrange County News