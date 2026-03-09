1 dead after shooting near Orlando neighborhood; Orange County deputies investigate

The Brief One person died after a shooting near an Orlando neighborhood on March 8. The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating this shooting. No information about suspects identified in connection with this case have been released.



The Orange County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near an Orlando neighborhood, Sunday night.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of South Goldenrod Road around 10 p.m., March 8, for a reported aggravated battery, finding a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died, the sheriff's office reported.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ One man died after a shooting near an Orlando on March 8, 2026.

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been publicly released at this time.

The sheriff's office has not released any information regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting.